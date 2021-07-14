British government announces statute of limitations on Trouble killings

The British Government intends to introduce a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions of ex-paramilitaries and former members of the security forces in Troubles-related cases, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has told the Commons.

The statute would end prosecutions for Troubles killings up to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998.

The move, which could become law by Autumn, would prevent criminal investigations into killings by former British soldiers and police officers, the IRA, Ulster Defence Association and Ulster Volunteer Force.

Confirming the proposals for a statute of limitations “to apply equally to all Troubles-related incidents”, Mr Lewis said: “We know that the prospect of the end of criminal prosecutions will be difficult for some to accept and this is not a position we take lightly.

“But we’ve come to the view that this is the best and only way to facilitate an effective information retrieval and provision process, and the best way to help Northern Ireland move further along the road to reconciliation.

“It is in reality a painful recognition of the very reality of where we are.”

Mr Lewis said the UK Government intends to introduce legislation “by the end of this autumn."

This is not a fait accompli. This is UKG outlining its position. Irish Govt has very different view (Stormont House), as do NI political parties & victims groups. SOSNI & I have committed to an inclusive dialog to try to agree consensus & that’s underway. https://t.co/MCQt5mbKgI — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) July 14, 2021

Speaking to RTÉ News, today Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said it would be a "real problem" if the British government tried to implement this.

"For Boris Johnson to stand up and say he is doing this for the people of Northern Ireland... perhaps he should ask the people of Northern Ireland what they want in the context of justice for families and truth about the atrocities of the past."

Both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have also voiced criticism of the proposed legislation with Micheál Martin calling it a "betrayal of the victims."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the plans in the Commons today stating that the people of Northern Ireland must, "if we possibly can allow them to" move forwards.

"We’re finally bringing forward a solution," he said, commenting that the proposals would enable Northern Ireland to "draw a line under the Troubles, to enable the people of Northern Ireland to move forward.”

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson has also blasted the Government's plan to introduce a statute of limitations for Troubles-related offences, saying it would be “rejected by everyone in Northern Ireland who stands for justice and the rule of law”.

“The past is complex and we have always believed that any process to deal with the legacy of our troubled past should be victim-centred. Victims will see these proposals as perpetrator-focused rather than victim-focused and an insult to both the memory of those innocent victims who lost their lives during our Troubles and their families."

Mr Donaldson said justice was corrupted in 1998 with the release of prisoners and then by Tony Blair’s "on-the-run" letters.

"Understandably many victims will feel that these proposals represent a further denial of the opportunity to secure justice for their loved ones.

“There can be no equivalence between the soldier and police officer who served their country and those cowardly terrorists who hid behind masks and terrorised under the cover of darkness.

"We find any such attempted equivalence as offensive."

The government has also proposed a new independent body to focus on the recovery and provision of information about Troubles-related deaths and most serious injuries.

Mr Lewis told MPs: “This body will be focused on helping families to find out the truth of what happened to their loved ones. Where families do not want the past raked over again they would be able to make this clear.

“For those families that want to get answers, the body will have the full powers to seek access to information and find out what happened.”

Mr Lewis said another proposal included a “major oral history initiative”, adding: “It’d create opportunities for people from all backgrounds to share their experiences and perspectives related to the Troubles and, crucially, to learn about those of others.”