Gardaí seize €35m of cocaine in bags of coal

Gardaí believed they have discovered €35m worth of cocaine as a result of a significant international operation.

The cocaine, weighing up to half a tonne, was smuggled in two large shipping containers from South America to Rotterdam where it was intercepted by Dutch authorities.

It is understood Gardaí had received intelligence that multiple crime groups were attempting to import half a tonne of the cocaine into Ireland and Dutch authorities co-operated in transporting the containers to Ireland for investigation.

Officers received assistance from the Irish Navy and Customs & Revenue in arranging for the transportation of the containers to Ireland where they were brought ashore under armed escort.

The containers were found to contain up to 2,000 bags of coal. However, officers used dogs and a mobile x-ray scanner, to find anomalies in a number of bags that purported to be charcoal.

Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) is currently examining the coal bags to determine the total amount of cocaine seized although it may take a number of days or longer to extract the cocaine from the product.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who is assigned to Organised and Serious Crime within the Garda Síochána, said this is a significant development in the Garda Síochána’s effort to “disrupt and dismantle” organised crime groups suspected to be involved in the importation of cocaine and other drugs into Ireland.

“This operation, in which the Garda Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau is taking a lead role, has a significant international dimension and again emphasises the importance of cooperation within the law enforcement community within Europe and further afield”.

The Justice Minister has congratulated the Gardaí.

Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys, has congratulated An Garda Síochána and the various State bodies involved in the seizure.

The Minister said: “Tackling organised crime remains a key priority for Government and we will continue to provide all supports necessary to An Garda Síochána as they continue to target those trafficking drugs.”