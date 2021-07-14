Delta variant leading to increased Covid rates across Europe

The incidence of Covid-19 is beginning to increase in Europe again, a new report from the health and safety watchdog has found.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) regularly reviews the international epidemiological situation to assist the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The report, which was submitted to Nphet on July 8, found that all of the reviewed countries experienced reductions in their rates of hospitalisations, admissions to ICU and Covid-related deaths since April.

However, the latest data, which is up to July 4, showed increasing Covid-19 incidence rates in over half of the included countries, which is likely due to the widespread transmission of the Delta variant.

Hiqa examined 13 EU countries; Austria; Belgium; Czechia; Denmark; Finland; France; Germany; Ireland; Italy; Netherlands; Portugal; Spain; and Sweden; the UK (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales), as well as Israel and Norway.

The incidence of Covid-19 increased in 11 of the 19 included countries, including Israel which had 153.8% increase to 35.8 cases per 100,000 population, Finland, which rose by 68.6% to 38.4 cases per 100,000 population and the UK, which was up 64.3% to 403.8 cases per 100,000 population.

There was a decrease in five of the countries: Austria, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and France.

The 14-day death rate was below 10 per million population across all countries and was continuing to decline in most countries.

However, five countries - Norway, Portugal, Sweden, the UK and Finland - have seen an increase in the 14-day death rate, although from relatively low numbers.

Ireland currently has one of the lowest numbers of people in hospital or intensive care per million population of any of the included countries, surpassed only by Czechia, Denmark, Israel, and Norway.

Hiqa found that restrictions continue to be eased across 18 of the 19 countries included in the review, with the exception of Portugal where regional Covid-19 restrictions have been reintroduced.

The pace of easing was noted to differ, as did the requirements to access certain services, facilities and to attend events.

Dr Máirín Ryan, Hiqa’s deputy chief executive and director of health technology assessment, said there was a need to remain cautious.

“While our rate of hospitalisations and ICU admissions is low, incidence rates are rising, which suggests an increase in hospitalisations may be ahead of us,” she said.