'One GP almost crashed his car': Doctors shocked at Covid cert claims

A GP "almost crashed his car" when Minister Catherine Martin claimed on national radio that GPs would be issuing Covid-19 ‘recovery certs’ yesterday, the Covid adviser to the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) has said.

Dr Mary Favier said there had been a "collective sharp intake of breath" when the Minister for Arts made the announcement, which later turned out to be incorrect.

“One GP told me he almost crashed his car,” she said.

Across the country, there had been a “huge surge” of calls to general practices on Tuesday following the Minister’s comments.

Dr Mary Favier said practices were inundated with calls from patients looking for recovery certs yesterday

“Our phone lines were slammed,” she said, adding that doctors surgeries were already “exceptionally busy” trying to cope with their existing workloads, she added.

Yesterday, Minister Martin announced that if a person has recovered from Covid-19, they can "apply to your GP" for a so-called Covid-19 recovery cert which would be valid to enter indoor hospitality settings.

Following her announcement, doctors appeared on Today with Claire Byrne heavily criticising the announcement and condemning the way in which it had been announced.

Shortly afterwards, Minister of State Ossian Smyth apologised for Ms Martin's comments and confirmed doctors would not be involved in issuing recovery certs.

However, just hours later, a third clarification was issued stating that doctors could in fact provide recovery certs, however, they could only provide them for indoor hospitality purposes, not travel.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio's Drivetime that afternoon, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there would be some "rare circumstances" where people can't get a vaccine or may not be able to get the second jab, and GPs may be able to assist in that regard.

Tániaste Leo Varadkar went on the airwaves to try and clear up the confusion

While Dr Favier acknowledged there was a "small number" of people who may not be able to get a vaccine or complete vaccination, she said general practitioners were "not in a position to give a letter to say it's appropriate for that person to enter an indoor establishment."

"That contravenes public health guidance."

Dr Mary Favier said this morning that general practitioners have no role to play in the issuing of certificates or letters for people recovering from Covid and said it would not be appropriate for GPs to be expected to be involved because of the “sheer workload” they were already facing along with the lack of accurate information on Covid cases following the cyber attack on the HSE.

“I cannot see a role where we could provide [recovery certs]," she said, "we can't provide credible documentation."

Plans for the reopening of the hospitality sector needed to be credible and to be applied appropriately and accurately and to be supported by the public, she said.

It was not realistic to expect GPs to have to “whip out a calculator” to start working out how many more days a person was immune following their positive Covid diagnosis, she added.

Up to a million Digital Covid Cert certificates are expected to be issued by email today to people who are fully vaccinated.