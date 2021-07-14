'One GP almost crashed his car': Doctors shocked at Covid cert claims

Dr Mary Favier, adviser to the Irish College of General Practitioners,has said that GPs have no role to play in the issuing of certificates or letters for people recovering from Covid
'One GP almost crashed his car': Doctors shocked at Covid cert claims

Comments made by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin caused chaos and confusion yesterday.

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 10:25
Vivienne Clarke and Nicole Glennon

A GP "almost crashed his car" when Minister Catherine Martin claimed on national radio that GPs would be issuing Covid-19 ‘recovery certs’ yesterday, the Covid adviser to the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) has said. 

Dr Mary Favier said there had been a "collective sharp intake of breath" when the Minister for Arts made the announcement, which later turned out to be incorrect. 

“One GP told me he almost crashed his car,” she said.

Across the country, there had been a “huge surge” of calls to general practices on Tuesday following the Minister’s comments.

Dr Mary Favier said practices were inundated with calls from patients looking for recovery certs yesterday
Dr Mary Favier said practices were inundated with calls from patients looking for recovery certs yesterday

“Our phone lines were slammed,” she said, adding that doctors surgeries were already “exceptionally busy” trying to cope with their existing workloads, she added.

Yesterday, Minister Martin announced that if a person has recovered from Covid-19, they can "apply to your GP" for a so-called Covid-19 recovery cert which would be valid to enter indoor hospitality settings.

Following her announcement, doctors appeared on Today with Claire Byrne heavily criticising the announcement and condemning the way in which it had been announced.

Shortly afterwards, Minister of State Ossian Smyth apologised for Ms Martin's comments and confirmed doctors would not be involved in issuing recovery certs.

However, just hours later, a third clarification was issued stating that doctors could in fact provide recovery certs, however, they could only provide them for indoor hospitality purposes, not travel.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio's Drivetime that afternoon, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there would be some "rare circumstances" where people can't get a vaccine or may not be able to get the second jab, and GPs may be able to assist in that regard.

Tániaste Leo Varadkar went on the airwaves to try and clear up the confusion 
Tániaste Leo Varadkar went on the airwaves to try and clear up the confusion 

While Dr Favier acknowledged there was a "small number" of people who may not be able to get a vaccine or complete vaccination, she said general practitioners were "not in a position to give a letter to say it's appropriate for that person to enter an indoor establishment."

"That contravenes public health guidance." 

Dr Mary Favier said this morning that general practitioners have no role to play in the issuing of certificates or letters for people recovering from Covid and said it would not be appropriate for GPs to be expected to be involved because of the “sheer workload” they were already facing along with the lack of accurate information on Covid cases following the cyber attack on the HSE.

“I cannot see a role where we could provide [recovery certs]," she said, "we can't provide credible documentation."

Plans for the reopening of the hospitality sector needed to be credible and to be applied appropriately and accurately and to be supported by the public, she said. 

It was not realistic to expect GPs to have to “whip out a calculator” to start working out how many more days a person was immune following their positive Covid diagnosis, she added.

Up to a million Digital Covid Cert certificates are expected to be issued by email today to people who are fully vaccinated.

Read More

Confusion as Government statements on indoor dining certs are further clarified

More in this section

Boris Johnson allegations Government to reveal plan to deal with Northern Ireland’s past
Hydrogen buses a ‘momentous step forward’ in decarbonising public transport Hydrogen buses a ‘momentous step forward’ in decarbonising public transport
One in five parents seek mental health support for children during pandemic One in five parents seek mental health support for children during pandemic
#covid-19digital covid cert
Tenancy Agreement

Housing crisis: Tenants spend 36% of income on rent 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices