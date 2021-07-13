Auschwitz Museum criticises Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath for 'mark of the beast' Nazi comparison

The Auschwitz Museum has criticised Mattie McGrath for comparing Covid certificates to Nazi Germany.

The independent Tipperary TD was speaking out against the Government's plans to introduce domestic Covid-19 certificates to reopen indoor dining.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Mr McGrath said: "Is that where we've come to now, back to 1933 in Germany, we'll be all tagged in yellow with the mark of the beast on us, is that where we're going?

"I'm surprised at ye."

When challenged by an Irish Examiner journalist on whether such a comparison to the Holocaust was appropriate, McGrath said: "If you study history and I'm not a historian, you can see what happened in Germany.

"There is huge correlations, it's exactly the same if you want to study it, exactly the same, restriction of movements, couldn't go where they wanted to go, treated like.

I'm comparing what went on in early Germany and the people had such fear and that's what happened, so I am comparing, yeah, that's for me to compare and for anyone else who wants to read history, make their own decisions on it."

Mr McGrath has previously compared taxi men not being able to protest during the pandemic to "Nazi Hitler times," while speaking in the Dáil.

Mr McGrath's comparisons were widely criticised by Government and opposition TDs when the comments appeared online, before the official Auschwitz Museum took to social media to criticise Mr McGrath's comments.

@mattiemcgrathtd ‘Holocaust–the destruction of European Jews’

A seven-chapter online course about the history od the #Holocaust.

All parts below.https://t.co/Law3fQRRMS — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 13, 2021

"Instrumentalization of the tragedy of all people who between 1933-45 suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the hateful totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany to argue against vaccination that saves human lives is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline," the account said.

The account then directed Mr McGrath to: 'Holocaust – the destruction of European Jews’ a seven-lesson free online course about the history of the Holocaust.

Minister of State Thomas Byrne also condemned the comparison saying: "Nothing, absolutely nothing, compares to Nazi Germany.

"Every comparison made diminishes the memory of that unique evil, and the slaughter of millions of Jews."