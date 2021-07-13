Single parents' group slams 'disruptive' welfare suspension for mother working from home

An organisation which supports single parents has slammed the suspension of a welfare payment to a mother who had planned to work from her parents' home for the summer in order to be with her daughter, who has no other childcare.

SPARK (Single Parents Acting for the Rights of Kids) had highlighted the case in recent days of the woman who, in a normal summer, only sees her daughter at weekends, as the child stays with her grandparents due to the cost of childcare.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, recently moved to her own parents' house for the summer months with her child, as her employer said they had no difficulty with the location from which she worked.

However, the woman was then contacted by a social welfare inspector asking her about the move and seeking a face-to-face meeting. The woman's Jobseeker's Transitional Payment (JST) was then suspended, with the inspector telling the woman it could only be reinstated when she had informed the social protection office nearest to her parents' house.

The woman said the entire process leading up to the suspension of her payment only lasted one hour 45 minutes.

"I did say that I wasn't aware that I had to tell them if I was working down the country, I have never had the opportunity of working from my parents' home," she said.

"My job said they didn't care where I worked from as long as the job is done."

The woman said she didn't understand the problem and that in past summers she had opted to have her child stay with her parents as she could not afford childcare - something she said was "heartbreaking".

She said she had to explain that she was not renting out her home and that she was not on holidays, but was actually continuing to work, but from a different location.

"Are we the only cohort to be required to go in face-to-face [meetings] and analyse bank accounts for the last three months?" she asked.

SPARK said the situation was a disruptive one for the family involved.

"Can anyone explain why it is so wrong for this mother to work from her parents' house and get some joy after the year we've had?" the group tweeted.

"This is a lone parent trying to balance work, care and running a household. She can't afford summer childcare costs and her options are to leave her daughter for 2 months or close and re-open [her] claim.

"Lone parents aren't criminals. We're resilient, hard working and trying our best despite high childcare and housing costs, low child maintenance compliance and lack of family friendly well paid jobs."

The woman said she has since received reassurance from the Department that her payment will be reinstated and backdated if required, but added that she hoped the same situation would not occur to anyone else.

Asked about the case, a spokesperson for the Department of Social Protection said it would need to know the full details before it can comment on any individual case.

"However, all customers are required to notify the Department of any change in their circumstances or personal details, this includes a change of address even when the change is of a temporary nature," the spokesperson said.