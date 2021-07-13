Traffic levels remain lower than pre-pandemic but gap is closing

Car traffic volumes in Ireland have not yet returned to the levels they were at pre-Covid pandemic, but the gap between 2021 and 2019 is closing.

That is according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) which shows the number of cars on the road is now at 86% of what it was in Dublin, and 90% in regional areas, when compared with levels from June 2019.

Following the reintroduction of strict Covid-19 restrictions, car volumes dropped significantly in January but began to increase once again with the gradual easing of limits.

The CSO data shows car traffic volumes were 89.3% higher in Dublin and 115.3% higher in selected regional sites compared with week one of 2021.

Air Travel

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a major impact on airport passenger numbers, however, this area is also beginning to see change.

The number of passengers travelling through Irish airports - Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Knock and Kerry - saw an increase of more than three and a half times in May of 2021, than of the same month last year.

CSO data July 13

However, when compared with 2019, passenger traffic was still 95.4% lower in May of this year.

Just over 702,500 people travelled through Irish airports in the first five months of 2021 when compared with the same period in 2020.

Numbers are increasing, however, with May of 2021 seeing a 25.9% increase on April.

New Cars Licensed

The number of new private cars licensed in June 2021 rose by 2,791 vehicles compared with June 2020 and there were 1,122 more vehicles licensed than in June 2019.

These figures equate to 4,980 new cars registered in June of this year, 2,189 in 2020 and 3,858 licensed in 2019.

In the first half of 2021, 59,823 new cars were licensed, over 21% more when compared to the first six months of 2020, but still 22.9% lower than in 2019.

CSO data July 13

Used imported vehicles also saw an increase of more than 50% (3,738) when matched against the same period last year (3,738), but remains 22.7% lower than 2019 (5,900).

Fuel Clearances

Clearances* of unleaded petrol in May of 2021 were nearly 50% higher than in the same month of 2020, indicating a substantial increase in car traffic on Irish roads.

However, despite the increase from the previous year, May 2021 levels remain 24% lower than May 2019.

Diesel levels for 2021 also saw a large increase with 47% more cleared in May compared to 2020 rates.

CSO data July 13

Similar to petrol, levels of diesel have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels with May 2019 levels still 11% higher than those of this year.

*Clearances reflect the excise duties paid on oil removed from tax warehouses. Clearances data provide a proxy for sales and the associated level of consumption but do not reflect actual consumption per se.