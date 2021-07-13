Government clarifies GPs will not be issuing Covid-19 recovery certificates

The government has moved to clarify comments by Minister Catherine Martin after she incorrectly said this morning GPs would be issuing Covid-19 recovery certificates.

Ms Martin suggested on Morning Ireland that if you have recovered from Covid-19 you can "apply to your GP" or "apply to a test to centre after you've received that positive PCR tests and that would be valid for 180 days," and a letter from GPs would be valid to enter a restaurant, the Minister added.

GPs indicated after Minister Martin's announcement that there was no consultation with them about the provision of "recovery certs" for people who had Covid who wish to access indoor hospitality, and Minister Ossian Smyth has since moved to clarify the comments.

Doctors Illona Duffy from Monaghan and Ray Walley from Dublin both told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that their practices were already under pressure and having to provide such letters would add to their workload.

“It’s madness to state that GPs will do this,” she said of Minister Martin's comments.

Dr Duffy said it was “deeply unfair” to announce the details on the airwaves.

Dr Duffy said that her representative body, the Irish Medical Organisation, had issued a letter saying that GPs will not be issuing certificates.

She said GPs would not always have all the details of patients who claimed to have had Covid and pointed out that the HSE had the details of who had tested positive.

Dr Walley said that the first the GPs had heard about their involvement in issuing recovery certs was on the airwaves. Doctors were already coping with their normal clinical workload, along with vaccines. They did not have the data to issue such certificates.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth has apologised for the misunderstanding caused by comments made by his colleague Minister Catherine Martin about the issuing of recovery certs.

Doctors would not be involved in the issuing of such certs, “I will be issuing the recovery certs,” he said.

"If anyone had tested positive, they should not involve their GP. They should contact the call centre which has been established.

"The call centre will have a record of all cases and can issue the cert," he explained.

Dr Walley said that if a person had not done a test then they cannot be issued with a recovery cert, nor can people who tested positive in another country.

The number of people who had tested positive in the past six months was 100,000, added the Minister, which was small in comparison with the two million people who had been vaccinated.

The recovery cert will be issued only to people who had tested positive and recovered in the past 180 days.

The cert can also be requested from the HSE helpline and also a call centre will open on a temporary basis to deal with emergency travel queries, a service that would be fully operational by Monday, July 19.

According to Minister Martin a working group with industry representatives, the Department of Health and Health and Safety Authority has been set up "to work out exactly how to operationalise all of these measures," and will meet at 2pm today.

