Ventilation key to unvaccinated escaping Delta – GPs

Ventilation is key to avoiding the Delta variant until vaccine supply catches up with demand, a Cork GP has said.

Dr Nuala O’Connor, Covid-19 lead for the Irish College of General Practitioners, said vaccines protect against illness but there are concerns about the Delta variant as cases continue to rise.

“The demand for vaccines is outstripping the supply we have in this country. It is not people to put vaccines in arms that is our problem, it is vaccines to put into the arms,” she said.

In the meantime, Dr O’Connor urged people to stay outdoors and avoid badly ventilated indoor spaces.

“There is a lot we can do, we do know how to prevent this disease from spreading,” she said.

Dr O’Connor, a member of the High-Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination, said extra vaccine deliveries, including the 1m doses the Government has agreed to buy from Romania, could bring the September estimate for adult vaccinations closer.

Pharmacies have seen huge demand from the 18-34 age group, but supply of the single-shot Janssen vaccine has not matched this.

Deliveries were based on demand from the over-50s only, estimated before the move to add younger people to the pharmacy system, Dr O’Connor said.

“There is more Janssen vaccine there, but across the board we don’t have enough vaccine to vaccinate everybody as quickly as they would like it,” she said.

The 18-34s can also register for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from later this week.

In Ireland, 56.6% of adults are fully protected. In Northern Ireland 62.5% of adults are fully vaccinated: health authorities recently introduced walk-in centres to boost this further.

Rising number of cases

The rising number of cases — 600 on Monday — is worrying GPs on two levels.

“It is mainly unvaccinated, younger age groups who predominantly will have a mild disease and make a complete recovery,” Dr O’Connor said.

“But they are not immune from severe disease and they are certainly not immune from long Covid.”

New data on high case numbers in England showing the protective vaccine wall around vulnerable groups can be breached is also a concern, she said.

“If the cases get really high, it is inevitable there will be spillover, because no vaccine is 100% effective,” she said.

If the numbers get very high in the community, it is inevitable that vulnerable people, older people and healthcare workers will get infected again. We don’t want that happening.”

The Dutch prime minister apologised on Monday for opening up too soon as cases surge and some restrictions were reimposed.

Dr O’Connor cautioned against “a false sense of security” here due to limited data available following the HSE cyberattack in mid-May.

A delayed update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows Waterford and Limerick in the top five worst-affected areas. Cork has the second-lowest rate, and Donegal the highest.