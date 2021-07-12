Thousands to flock to Irish beaches as temperatures set to hit 25C+

As staycation season kicks off, thousands can be expected to hit Irish beaches in the coming days as temperatures are expected to soar.

Comparable with the South of France, the mercury is expected to reach 25C later in the week, with the possibility of going even higher.

According to Met Éireann, a high-pressure system arriving from the Azores will be the cause of this Irish heatwave with an average temperature of 22C forecast for the week.

The dry and warm conditions are due to last until next weekend, with the highest temperatures due to set in on Friday.

MONDAY

The start of the week will be cloudy with occasional bright spells and isolated showers throughout the day.

These showers are expected to turn heavy over the eastern part of the country, with a risk of thunderstorms and spot flooding. Temperatures of 18C to 22C are expected as the day goes on.

TUESDAY

After a cloudy start, dry and sunny spells will develop throughout the morning and afternoon with temperatures of 18C to 22C expected for most of the day.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures are expected to soar as we approach the middle of the week.

A dry and sunny morning will be followed by a cloudier day with patches of light rain and drizzle developing, particularly in western coastal counties.

Highs of 20C to 24C, though a little cooler along the coast, with temperatures of between 18C and 20C.

Wednesday night will remain warms, with lows of between 13C and 16C forecast.

THURSDAY

Thursday will see a return to unsettled conditions in the morning with scattered patches of rain throughout a cloudy country.

As the day moves on drier and brighter conditions will develop with sunny spells and highs of 19C to 23C expected.

FRIDAY

According to Met Éireann, Friday will begin with sunny spells, and while the afternoon might see some cloud and drizzle in coastal areas, the mercury is expected to soar to 25C, particularly in the southwest.