Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious assault on man, 40s, in Tuam

Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 18:01
Nicole Glennon

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a man in Co Galway.

The assault occurred at Foster Place in Tuam at around 12.05am on Sunday morning.

The man, aged in his 40s, is currently being treated for serious injuries at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users (who may have camera footage) that were travelling in the Tuam town and Foster Place area between the hours of 11.50pm on July 10 and 12:15am on July 11 to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

