Man arrested after victim has throat slashed with knife

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which will require surgery
Man arrested after victim has throat slashed with knife
Police have appealed for witnesses to the attack in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 13:45
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after a man sustained a large wound to his throat in an incident in Belfast.

It is understood the 28-year-old victim was in the back garden of a property at Mill Race around 3.30pm on Saturday when he was approached from behind and slashed across the neck with a retractable knife.

The suspect ran away from the scene. A short time later officers detained a 27-year-old man in connection with the attack.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which will require surgery.

Detectives at Musgrave CID are appealing for witnesses.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sat Feb 27, 2021 Tánaiste asked social media firms 'to do more' to stop 'planned' illegal  gatherings 
Public warned of dangers of giant weed which causes blisters and serious burns Public warned of dangers of giant weed which causes blisters and serious burns
Garda stock Woman, 34, dies following hit and run incident in Donegal
attack#northern irelandplace: northern ireland
Battle of the Boyne bonfires

Why are huge bonfires lit across Northern Ireland on Eleventh Night?

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices