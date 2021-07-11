Woman, 34, dies following hit and run incident in Donegal

A woman has died following a hit and run in Donegal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision that occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attend the scene of the traffic collision on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford.

A female pedestrian, 34, was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said that it is understood that the pedestrian was struck by a white van that failed to remain at scene.

The van and its driver have yet to be located by investigating gardaí.

A spokesperson said that traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to the driver of the van to come forward.

Investigating gardaí are also appealing to those with video footage, including dash cam, from the scene and along this route to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 9167116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.