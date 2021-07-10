Campaigners hold protests over legacy plans

Campaigners have held a series of protests over fears the UK government is planning to introduce an amnesty over events in Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The UK and Irish governments recently announced “intensive engagement” to take place on legacy matters.

It was reported earlier this year that London is considering a statute of limitations which would ban all prosecutions for Troubles-era offences.

The Time for Truth campaign group held a series of white-line picket protests across Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland on Saturday.

They have called for no stay on current or future prosecutions and for “no political interference” in legacy inquests, civil actions and judicial reviews.

Spokesman Ciaran MacAirt said: “The Time for Truth campaign is mobilising against the British government’s attempts to bury its war crimes.

“The latest proposals by it to deny families Article-2 compliant investigations or access to due process of the law will not be tolerated.

“Our demands are modest as we want the British government to do little but honour its own word and our basic human rights.”