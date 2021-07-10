Park renews appeal for Irish hiker missing more than a month

Grand Teton National Park has reissued its appeal to the public for information following the disappearance of Dublin man Cian McLaughlin.

The 27-year-old was last seen on a hiking trail in Grand Teton National Park on Tuesday, June 8.

Mr McLaughlin was reported missing on Saturday, June 12 after he did not show up for work on June 10 in Jackson, Wyoming. His car was later discovered near the Lupine Meadows trailhead at the National Park.

In a tweet, the Park appealed to the public for more information and issued an updated flyer with more information on the items Mr McLaughlin had in his possession when he was last seen.

An updated flyer with more information on the items Mr McLaughlin had in his possession when he went missing

These include a red Apple watch, a red iPhone 12 mini, a white short sleeve t-shirt, and round, wire-rimmed sunglasses. He is also believed to have been wearing a hat, shorts and hiking boots.

It is the first update the Park has shared since June 23 when officials revealed that an individual had come forward to say they saw the young man on the south side of the Bradley/Taggart moraine on the day he went missing.

The witness said they chatted with Mr McLaughlin, who told them he was Irish and currently living in Jackson, and told police he was heading south towards Taggart Lake when they met him early in the evening of June 8.

The Dublin man is described as being six feet tall, of slim build, with dark brown, collar-length hair, facial hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm.

He was last seen wearing round, wire-rimmed sunglasses, a bucket hat, a white short sleeve t-shirt and shorts. He was not carrying a backpack.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the McLaughlin family. Picture: GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help the McLaughlin family with the cost of travel, accommodation and any contingencies, has raised more than €48,00 of its €50,000 goal to date.

Anyone with information who may have seen Mr McLaughlin is asked to contact Teton County at 888-653-000, submit a tip or email nps_isb@nps.gov.