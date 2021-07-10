Temperatures to 'widely climb' into the mid-20s next week

Temperature are expected to “wildly climb” next week with the mercury rising into the mid-20s.

Met Éireann says that next week will see “a lot of dry weather” and some potentially “very warm” conditions.

Saturday will be mild with temperatures reaching 14 degrees but Sunday will see some showers.

Temperatures will range between 15 and 20 degrees but will rise as the week goes on.

Some of Sunday’s showers will be heavy with some being “possibly thundery with the risk of spot flooding”.

Monday, however, will see more sunshine mixed with “well scattered showers”.

It will feel warm with temperatures hitting up to 23 degrees.

"Clear spells and isolated showers will follow on Monday night, chiefly affecting the Atlantic coast,” Met Éireann said.

Tuesday will see patchy drizzle affecting Atlantic counties but temperatures will again reach around 22 degrees.

Wednesday will see dry and sunny spells in most areas “with top temperatures of 18 to 22 or 23 degrees”.

Met Éireann said that the current indications suggest that high pressure will build and temperatures “will widely climb into the mid-twenties later in the week”.