'Serious questions' over sports gambling advertising - President

There are “serious questions” to be answered around the issue of sports gambling advertising, the President has said.

Michael D Higgins issued a statement on the topic, welcoming the fact that the debate has been taken up in the public discourse.

President Higgins said there are questions to be asked "as to how such a high degree of saturation of the media landscape by sports betting advertisements has arisen, when the evidence of the damage being inflicted is so obvious and should be a concern to us all.”

He added that it is "surely in the public interest" to have them answered.

The statement comes after the President visited Tiglin in Wicklow at the end of June.

Tiglin provides housing for people who have completed rehabilitation programmes.

Mr Higgins stated that earlier this month, he spoke of the "scourge of sports gambling and the dangerous gambling advertisements, which continue to cause so much damage to families and individuals”.

He added that when he spoke at the Wicklow centre, he suggested that “nobody can accept that the tokenistic ‘small print’ warnings and invitations to be ‘responsible’ are in any way in proportion to the possible damage being inflicted by the lure of sports gambling ads.”

Earlier this week, Paddy Power co-founder Stewart Kenny said that Ireland is “so far behind” when it comes to regulating the gambling industry.

He told RTÉ’s Prime Time that there is no protection for the young and vulnerable