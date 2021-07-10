'I know him, I was married to him for 26 years' woman with barring order tells Cork court

A woman who identified her ex-husband on CCTV outside the door of her home in breach of a barring order was challenged in court that she had the wrong man, but she insisted she would know him because she was married to him for 26 years.

The matter arose at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court.

The accused man’s solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin, said the man shown on the video was bald and that his client was not bald.

The accused man did not turn up at Cork District Court for the case against him.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the case was listed for hearing and he would proceed in the absence of the accused.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis called the middle-aged woman to give evidence.

She testified: “We are divorced and I obtained a barring order in February 2019.

“On July 6, 2020, there were two bags left outside the front door.”

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that it was alleged that the defendant was delivering two bags as presents for his daughter.

However, the conditions of the barring order prevented him from coming to the house.

The complainant said: “I am so afraid of him. He slashed the tyres on the van before.”

CCTV from the house was shown in court — a man walks up to the door, leaves two bags down, turns around, and walks away.

Mr Ó Donnabháin said: “That is not him. He is not bald.”

The complainant said: “I was married to him for 26 years, that is my husband.”

Judge Kelleher convicted the accused and issued a warrant for his arrest to be brought to court for sentencing.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the matter had been listed for hearing.

The defence solicitor asked what would happen if the accused came to court and said that was not him in the CCTV.

Judge Kelleher said the accused man was convicted in Cork District Court where he would be sentenced.

He said that thereafter the accused could appeal the case to Cork Circuit Appeals Court.