AA Roadwatch traffic and travel radio reports to end after 32 years

The AA announced that the end of the reports comes following a strategic review
AA Roadwatch traffic and travel radio reports to end after 32 years

AA Ireland first started traffic reports on RTÉ Radio 1 in September 1989 and a host of famous voices started their careers there. File picture: PA Wire

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 14:31
Steve Neville

The AA Roadwatch traffic and travel radio reports are to come to an end after almost 32 years.

The AA announced that the end of the reports comes following a strategic review.

It is looking to commence its next phase of growth.

AA Ireland first started traffic reports on RTÉ Radio 1 in September 1989 and a host of famous voices started their careers there.

Lorraine Keane, Louise Duffy, Doireann Garrihy, Nuala Carey and Louise Heraghty have all been traffic readers in the past.

The AA Roadwatch broadcasts will cease as of July 10.

“We have decided to move away from this service and instead focus on growing other areas of our business,” said Don Brennan, Managing Director of AA Insurance.

“The raft of new GPS technologies and traffic information sources means a wealth of detail available to motorists from various sources.

He said that travel information, route planners, emergency advice, and reporting will still be available on their website and app.

“We will focus our efforts on other areas of motoring advice and editorial to add a richer experience to our existing and future customers and members and become the primary source for motoring information with several new multimedia-rich features set to be added in the Autumn.

“We know that many listeners will miss the traffic reports. We would like to sincerely thank all of the current staff and previous ‘Roadwatchers’ for representing The AA with such professionalism and distinction over the last 32 years.” 

Mr Brennan said that they felt now is “a good time” to move on.

“We are conducting a consultation process with the AA Roadwatch staff that is commencing today about the future of the editorial content direction of the brand.”

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sat Jan 16, 2020 More than 54% of the adult population now vaccinated
Battle of the Boyne bonfires Stormont ministers threaten PSNI with court action over bonfire stance
Coronavirus - Sun Jul 4, 2021 5% rate of people who have not attended for second vaccine dose - Dr Colm Henry
AA Roadwatch traffic and travel radio reports to end after 32 years

Warning of possible link between Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and heart disease

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices