AA Roadwatch traffic and travel radio reports to end after 32 years

The AA Roadwatch traffic and travel radio reports are to come to an end after almost 32 years.

The AA announced that the end of the reports comes following a strategic review.

It is looking to commence its next phase of growth.

AA Ireland first started traffic reports on RTÉ Radio 1 in September 1989 and a host of famous voices started their careers there.

Lorraine Keane, Louise Duffy, Doireann Garrihy, Nuala Carey and Louise Heraghty have all been traffic readers in the past.

The AA Roadwatch broadcasts will cease as of July 10.

“We have decided to move away from this service and instead focus on growing other areas of our business,” said Don Brennan, Managing Director of AA Insurance.

“The raft of new GPS technologies and traffic information sources means a wealth of detail available to motorists from various sources.

He said that travel information, route planners, emergency advice, and reporting will still be available on their website and app.

“We will focus our efforts on other areas of motoring advice and editorial to add a richer experience to our existing and future customers and members and become the primary source for motoring information with several new multimedia-rich features set to be added in the Autumn.

“We know that many listeners will miss the traffic reports. We would like to sincerely thank all of the current staff and previous ‘Roadwatchers’ for representing The AA with such professionalism and distinction over the last 32 years.”

Mr Brennan said that they felt now is “a good time” to move on.

“We are conducting a consultation process with the AA Roadwatch staff that is commencing today about the future of the editorial content direction of the brand.”