Whistleblower's complaints 'not justified', says tribunal

Complaints made by Athlone Garda whistleblower Nicky Keogh were “not justified”, the Disclosures Tribunal has said in its latest report.

Mr Keogh, a former drugs-unit officer in the Westmeath town, made a protected disclosure in 2014 and first complained to Gsoc regarding his allegations in October 2015.

Among his complaints were the suggestion that non-criminal civilians in the Westmeath area had been coerced into buying drugs in an attempt to boost Garda statistics, that his pay had been cut incorrectly despite his provision of sick certificates, and that he had been denied commendations after becoming a whistleblower.

Mr Justice Sean Ryan, the chair of the tribunal and successor to original chair Justice Peter Charleton, said in the tribunal’s fourth report that while “not everything that happened in relation to Garda Keogh was satisfactory”, nevertheless the charges made against serving and retired gardaí by him were “not substantiated”.

He noted that no colleague of Garda Keogh’s of any level of seniority had supported his claims of being victimised.

“If Garda Keogh was being victimised these members and others would have noticed and spoken out and they would have testified accordingly,” the chair said.

He said that Garda Keogh’s complaints, about 22 specific episodes which followed the protected disclosure he had made in May 2014 had been “revealed to be unfounded and essentially misconceived”.

Justice Ryan said that Garda Keogh had made his complaint of wrongdoing entirely “in good faith”, however.

“There is no question that it was frivolous or vexatious,” he said.

It took courage for Garda Keogh to report the alleged wrongdoing, and that would have been a cause of some considerable stress even if he had availed himself of confidentiality.

Garda Keogh’s accusations against An Garda Síochána eventually became a subject of the Disclosures Tribunal, which was set up in early 2017 to examine claims of malfeasance within the ranks of the gardaí by Garda whistleblowers, most notably Maurice McCabe and John Wilson.

Sergeant McCabe’s allegations regarding the quashing of penalty points, amongst others, led directly to the resignations of then minister for justice Alan Shatter and then Garda commissioner Martin Callinan in 2014.

Garda Keogh is not the only whistleblower to have their claims essentially discredited by the tribunal — Donegal Garda Keith Harrison had his claims of wrongdoing, also within the Westmeath division, similarly dismissed by Justice Charleton in December 2017.