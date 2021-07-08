Public warned over risks of disturbing seal pups 

Rescue service warns they are at risk of being injured, orphaned, or killed by people who inadvertently try to help
Seal pup (currently known as L-016, awaiting to be named). The seal pup was reported to Seal Rescue Ireland by a member of the public yesterday in Rossnowlaugh Beach in Co Donegal The seal pup currently in ICU at the Seal Rescue Centre in Courtown Co Wexford. The pup will receive treatment in at the rescue centre, and after 2-3 months of rehabilitation will be returned back to the wild.

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 18:12
Ryan O’Rourke

The public is being warned to not disturb seal pups they find along the coast as to do so may inadvertently lead to pups being injured, orphaned, or killed.

The warning comes from Seal Rescue Ireland (SRI), which says now is a particular time of concern as it is halfway through pupping season.

Earlier this week, a video widely circulated on social media showed a well-meaning beachgoer "escorting" a seal pup on a Donegal beach back into water after finding him stranded.

However, unknown to this person, the young seal wasn’t in a condition to swim, and if SRI had not rescued him, he would have likely drowned.

Melanie Croce, executive director of SRI, said that during this time of year there is often interaction between seals and people, particularly in tourist areas on the West Coast, or the Wild Atlantic Way.

The best thing for people to do is to give seals distance.

"They are a protected species so it's actually illegal to harm, harass or approach a protected species, but we do understand that many people have the best of intentions and they think that they're helping,” Ms Croce said.

“But it's really important to keep in mind that they're semi-aquatic marine mammals which means they do come up on land, they come up on land for a reason. They have to rest, they have to rear their young, and they nurse their pups on land,” she added.

Ms Croce advised people to give the seals a safe distance of 100m, make sure all dogs are kept on their leads and call SRI's 24/7 rescue hotline at 087-1955393 if the pup is on its own with no mum in sight, injured or if they are unsure.

She also explained that young seal pups need to stay with their mothers.

If they're separated, then they have no chance of surviving in the wild.

"So if humans approach a seal, you can actually cause that seal mother to abandon her pup,” Ms Croce said, adding that, once separated, the pups will die unless rescued.

She also said that it is often the case when pups are this age, they may be sickly or injured, and that they cannot swim properly and may drown if brought back to the water.

The seal pup, currently known as L-016 while awaiting a name, was severely emaciated and had an infection leading to facial swelling on the right side of its muzzle when it was rescued. 

The pup is currently being treated in ICU at the Seal Rescue Centre in Courtown Co Wexford. Here it will receive treatment and after two or three months of rehabilitation will be returned back to the wild.

There is a competition to name the baby seal on SRI.

