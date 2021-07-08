Five incidents involving serious injury or death reported to Garda Ombudsman this week

The Garda Ombudsman has received notice of five incidents in the last five days, three of which occurred in a 24-hour period, where the conduct of gardaí may have resulted in the death of or serious harm to a person.

Four of the events reported involved fatalities.

Two further incidents were referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSoc) by Garda superintendents under Section 102 on July 7.

A collision between a car and a lorry occurred on a Dublin carriageway at about 11.40pm on Wednesday night, close to junction 3, Citywest, Dublin.

The car’s three passengers, all males, died from their injuries.

Because gardaí had interacted with the car before the crash, the matter was referred to the GSoc.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, near Killarney, gardaí prepared to pull over a car driven by a 14-year-old boy moments before he lost his life in a crash.

The male passenger, also believed to be 14, is said to be in stable but critical condition.

As gardaí had followed the car for a short distance and had turned on their blue lights and siren, GSoc was informed.

Fatally injured after a fall

An incident was referred to GSoc after a man was fatally injured after he sustained a fall in Mallow, Co Cork.

There was also a matter referred on Wednesday where a man was discovered to have sustained what is believed to be a minor injury while in police custody in a Dublin Garda station.

Another incident that was referred on Sunday, July 4, involved a man who became ill while he was in police custody in a Kerry Garda station The man had been released from custody hours earlier. Also, gardaí had been called to the scene prior to the incident.

In a statement, GSoc expressed its condolences to the families and friends of the deceased parties and said it was “thinking of those still receiving medical treatment or who have been affected by the incidents".

“GSoc is working to efficiently progress the investigations while remaining conscious of the needs of all parties involved.

“The commission asks any witnesses to the incidents or who have information or dash cam footage that will assist the investigations to contact GSOC at 1890 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie,” it said.