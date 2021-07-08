Bacik campaign's use of drone over military barracks being investigated

The Irish Aviation Authority is investigating the use of drone footage of Cathal Brugha barracks in a promotional video for Ivana Bacik’s by-election campaign.

The use of drones around military bases is strictly prohibited and the video, seen by the Irish Examiner, clearly includes footage and references to the military base in Rathmines in the Dublin Bay South constituency.

In a statement, the IAA said: “We are aware of the footage and an investigation is underway in respect of the operation of the drone.”

Ms Bacik's campaign has been asked to comment on the situation.

In the video, Ms Bacik is heard advocating for access to playing spaces in Cathal Brugha Barracks for public use while drone footage of the base is visible.

Exclusion zone over Cathal Brugha Barracks

According to the IAA’s website, Cathal Brugha Barracks Rathmines, is listed as Class C airspace and there is a “permanent” ban on the use of drones in a circular space around the base.

Similar bans exist around the likes of Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, other military bases across Ireland as well as some of Ireland’s primary hospitals such as the Mater and Beaumont Hospitals in Dublin.

It is not yet clear what sanction, if any, Ms Bacik’s campaign will face if the investigation concludes if any rules were broken.

The EU Drone Regulation has been in force in Ireland since December 31, 2020.

The 10 tips outlined by IAA to avoid infringement on any the regulations are:

Fly your drone no higher than 120 metres

Make sure you can see your drone when flying

Do not fly your drone over an assembly of 12 or more people, such as a parade, a concert or sports event

Do not fly your drone within 5km of an airport or military controlled airspace.

Do not fly within 30 metres of a person, vehicle, vessel or structure not under your direct control

Do not operate your drone outside of your direct line of sight

Do not fly your drone in a restricted area such as a prison or military installation

Always seek permission from the landowner for take-off and landing

If your drone is over 1kg, make sure you register it on the IAA website.

Drone safety is your responsibility. Never operate your drone in a negligent or reckless manner so as to endanger life or property of others