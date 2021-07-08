Poor social distancing identified by inspectors at Mallow nursing home

The health watchdog has criticised unsafe staffing levels, poor infection control measures and fire precautions, in its latest series of reviews.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found worrying issues in 11 of its 18 inspections.

Problems were highlighted in governance and management, infection control, premises, fire precautions, notification of incidents and residents’ rights.

Inspectors found residents in Mount Alvernia Nursing Home in Mallow were at risk "because the home did not ensure infection prevention and control practices promoted safe care”. They saw little social distancing at meals times and use of a common service lift for both clean laundry and food trays.

Inspectors also saw multi-task staff involved in housekeeping and catering services. The building was originally a community hospital in the 1950s. Inspectors found inadequate access to outside space for residents on the third floor, and clinical items such as syringes, nebulisers and dressings stored in unlocked presses in one dining area.

Inspectors also identified “serious issues regarding fire safety preparedness”. But overall they said “feedback from residents was that the person in charge and staff were kind and caring and they were happy living in the centre, which was homely and met their needs.”

Dunmanway Community Hospital

Dunmanway Community Hospital was also found to be non-compliant in some areas despite an unannounced inspection finding the centre to be “kind and respectful” towards residents.

The garden could not be accessed by eight residents due to installed fencing, laundry facilities were inadequate for the number of residents. Concerns were raised here too about documentation.

Inspectors noticed residents' artwork displaying comments they described as “insightful and poignant” about the lockdown isolation.

AbbeyBreaffy Nursing Home

The owners of AbbeyBreaffy Nursing Home in Mayo were found to have "insufficient care staff numbers" causing delays to meal-times.

The report also said: “Knegare Nursing Home Holdings Ltd did not have robust systems of governance and management in place to ensure that the service provided was safe, appropriate and consistently and effectively monitored.”

An inspector saw a Covid-positive resident wander into an area of the home dedicated to people without infections.

However, inspectors praised significant improvements in the Covid-19 positive unit.