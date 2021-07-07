Banned from Irish shelves: Cotton bud sticks, plastic cutlery, plates, stirrers and straws

A range of everyday items made from single-use plastic such as cutlery, plates, and straws have been banned from Irish shelves.

Under the EU’s Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD) from 2019, member states such as Ireland were compelled to introduce measures combatting waste of such items by July 3 this year.

According to the Department of the Environment, cotton bud sticks, cutlery, plates, stirrers, chopsticks, straws, expanded polystyrene single-use food and beverage containers, and all oxo-degradable plastic products – ones that break into tiny pieces but never go away – are now banned.

The impact of single-use plastics, which are items typically used once and then thrown out, is the biggest culprit of all when it comes to littering the world's oceans. The EU said up to 70% of marine litter in the bloc's waters is from single-use plastics.

In addition to the banning of single-use plastics such as plates and straws, producers of wet wipes, tobacco products containing plastic, sanitary items and cups are now compelled to add markings or stickers on the packaging informing consumers that the waste must not be flushed down the toilet, because of the impact on marine life.

'Do not flush' symbol

A "do not flush" symbol on the stickers is accompanied by a turtle in a separate box, shown as impacted by the flushed item in its environment.

These items will not be allowed on Irish shelves after July 3 unless they are in compliance with this rule, according to the department.

More items that are familiar to Irish consumers also fall under the new rules, but will have three more years before they are affected.

Beverage producers will also be banned from placing any SUP polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles up to three litres in size on the Irish market from January 2025 unless it contains a minimum of 25% recycled plastic.

Containers such as bottles and cartons that are up to three litres in size will be banned from the Irish market from July 3, 2024, unless its cap is attached to the main part of the container, according to the department.

From January 2030, these bottles must contain a minimum of 30% recycled plastic.

PET is the chemical name for polyester, and is the durable and clear lightweight plastic we see every day on bottles such as soft drinks. Nearly all carbonated soft drinks produced use PET.

The department said that by January 5, 2023, producers of packaging will be required to cover the costs of litter clean-up in relation to items such as food containers, packets, wrappers, beverage containers, cups, and lightweight carrier bags.

Balloons, wet wipes, fishing gear

Also by January 5, 2023, producers of tobacco products that contain plastic will be subject to an EPR scheme, and by 31 December 2024, producers of balloons, wet wipes and fishing gear will also be subject to an EPR scheme.

An EPR scheme stands for Extended Producer Responsibility, and is where producers have the responsibility to finance the collection and environmentally sound waste management of their products at end of life.

Irish beaches and seas can now expect to become cleaner as single-use plastic items are banned in Ireland, according to Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune.

"Single-use plastics can cause a lot of damage to the environment. These products are used once and then thrown away and are likely then to end up in our seas causing a lot of damage. I welcome the ban on these items and the EU is aiming to become a forerunner in the global fight against marine litter and plastic pollution," she said.