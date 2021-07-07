BAI upholds complaints over RTÉ sketch about God being arrested for sexual crimes

Eight complaints relating to an RTÉ sketch “concerning God being convicted of sexual crimes” have been upheld by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

The BAI announced details of the complaints recently considered by its Compliance Committee and the Executive Complaints on Wednesday.

A further nine complaints to the BAI were upheld in part while 11 were rejected by the compliance committee.

The eight complaints that were upheld relate to the sketch that was shown on RTÉ’s New Year’s Eve Countdown which was broadcast on December 31, 2020.

The sketch depicted a scene outside a courthouse of a Garda manhandling a handcuffed person, dressed to appear as God, into a police van, while he shouts, “that was two thousand years ago.”

The newsreader states, “The five-billion-year-old stood accused of forcing himself on a young Middle Eastern migrant, allegedly impregnating her against her will, before being sentenced to two years in prison, with the last twenty-four months suspended.”

One complainant said that the Waterford Whispers’ sketch was “offensive in the extreme and it appeared to be an intentional and targeted insult directed at a group of people who hold Christian beliefs”.

She felt that a former RTÉ newsreader being involved “lent credence” to the sketch adding that “if this had targeted another group in society like black, Muslim, Jewish and Hindu people or members of the Traveller and LGBT communities, there would have been a stampede to the airwaves to condemn it".

Prior to the complaints being upheld, RTÉ issued an apology through Director General Dee Forbes, on January 7, 2021.

"The complainant maintains that this programme was broadcast on a night when Irish audiences were asked to remain in their own homes, due to the Covid restrictions, and therefore the potential audience and age profile would have been larger and more diverse than usual.”

Prior to the complaints being upheld, RTÉ issued an apology through Director General Dee Forbes, on January 7, 2021.

The broadcaster said the sketch was reviewed by the RTÉ Editorial Standards Board which found the sketch did not comply with specific statutory and regulatory provisions.

“As a result, RTÉ has made a voluntary disclosure of non-compliance to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland. This means that RTÉ decided not to contest the complaints that were received.”

An apology was also broadcast before the 9 o’clock news on January 9 and the sketch was removed from the RTÉ Player.

Rejected Toy Show Complaint

One complaint that was rejected surrounded The Late Late Toy Show and a child pretending to give a Pfizer vaccine to a toy dog.

The complainant felt the incident was “scripted and rehearsed” by RTÉ.

“The complainant does not believe that a young child would spontaneously act out administering a Pfizer vaccine and refer to side effects of vaccinations. The complainant believes this segment breached the requirement for fairness and objectivity in its treatment of a controversial topic, vaccinations.”

Another person, who complained about the same incident, is of the view a child was used to promote a medical procedure which is wrong and inappropriate for a children's show.

Another rejected complaint saw a member of the public claim that The Angelus, which is broadcast at midday and 6pm daily,d"ominates RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ One”.

“It is a religious call in its timing and the tone is synonymous with the Catholic Church. The complainant believes that the chimes and times are outdated and are associated with the Virgin Mary," the BAI said.

“The complainant finds it ironic, insensitive, and offensive that RTÉ continues these broadcasts considering the findings of the Commission of Investigation into the Mother and Baby Homes.”

Two complaints regarding RTÉ’s coverage of the inauguration of US President Joe Biden were also rejected.