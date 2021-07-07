Department of Health tells committee it can't disclose cost update on National Children’s Hospital

The Department of Health has refused to disclose a “definitive update” on the costs of the National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

Fiona Prendergast, acting director in the health infrastructure division at the Department of Health, said there is a live contract in place and ongoing “commercially sensitive engagements” between the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board and construction company BAM.

“A definitive update on costs cannot be provided as it would be inappropriate and very likely detrimental to the project to speculate on those," she said

“While there is demonstrable progress, there are also challenges associated with the NCH project.

“We are still in the midst of global pandemic. While work on NCH sites continued through the lockdown earlier this year, Nphet are advising that we should expect a significant wave of Delta transmission and we must anticipate the many challenges this pandemic will continue to present.

As reported by the Irish Examiner yesterday, Department officials had written to the Oireachtas Health Committee ahead of their appearance informing them telling it that they were not in a position provide an update on the hospital's cost.

The last estimate of €1.7bn was provided in 2019 despite the department and the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) being repeatedly asked for updates.

In the years since, construction has continued to be dogged by delays and controversy.

Ms Prendergast said that the wider construction industry was "challenged by supply chain issues and dramatic price increases."

“This was reflected in the recent National Economic Dialogue where, as you may be aware, it was noted that the pandemic and Brexit is impacting the economy, productivity, and creating bottlenecks in supply.

“These challenges face the children’s hospital project too and, notwithstanding the commercial sensitivities, makes speculation and definitive forecasting of costs and timelines even more unwise.”

The joint health Oireachtas Committee also heard that the pandemic and Brexit will likely “place pressure” on the availability of essential construction supplies in the market globally.

National Paediatric Hospital development board chief officer David Gunning said: “The construction sector is facing challenges related to supply of market essentials as a result of increased global demand and shortages driven by Covid-related factory shutdowns, production disruption and inventory depletion.

“In addition, it is reported that there is a shortage of shipping containers and Brexit-related import delays and constraints.

“This is a global challenge, and one that is not unique to the construction sector but one that will have potential impacts on the project with cost and lead time uncertainty.

“The contractor continues to work through these challenges and will manage the risk as much as possible.”