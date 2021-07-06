New plan seeks to avoid childminders leaving sector due to new regulation 

Steps will be taken to avoid childminders leaving the sector due to incoming regulation under the Government's new national action plan, the Oireachtas Children's committee has heard.

The National Action Plan for Childminding, which will run for seven years to 2028, aims to extend regulation to all non-relative childminders working in the child's home – something that will require changes to existing legislation, the Childcare Act and current regulations.

Dr Anne-Marie Brooks, assistant secretary in the early learning and care and school-age childcare division of the Department of Children, and the chief executive of Tusla, Bernard Gloster, both told the committee the plan was to be welcomed, but there should not be unrealistic expectations that more regulation would guarantee zero risk or failings in future.

Toby Wolfe, principal officer in the quality unit within the early learning and care and school-age childcare division, told the committee that no one wanted to see childminders – experienced but untrained – decide to leave the sector because of incoming regulation, adding the incremental and phased approach to the plan means "we bring them with us on the journey".

Three phases

Spread across three phases over eight years, the plan focuses primarily on childminders working in the child's home, who may also carry out other domestic duties and who are not responsible for conditions in that home.

Mr Wolfe said there would be a pre-regulation training requirement, which he described as "very limited foundation training", which would mean childminders would be able to register with Tusla. He said a post-regulation quality programme would follow, which childminders would be able to complete over a number of years "to support those who have no experience of training".

"The first hurdle they have to jump is very low and they will be supported in doing that," he said. "It will be delivered in formats that suit childminders."

Dr Anne-Marie Brooks said childminding was already successfully regulated in three-quarters of European countries and in many, childminders have to undertake specific training, though at a foundation level.

'Milestone'

She said publication of the National Action Plan for Childminding in April was a "milestone" and that the first phase would involve developing childminder-specific regulations and bespoke training for childminders, re-examining financial supports available for childminders, and further research and cost estimates.

Dr Brooks said: "The phased approach acknowledges that the large majority of the estimated 15,000 childminders in Ireland today have had no experience of regulation or of State supports for their work."

The committee heard details of the plan, including the required budget and funding model, are still being worked on, with findings from an expert group expected later this year.

"A central challenge will be ensuring that regulations for childminders are proportionate," Dr Brooks said.

'Transformed' sector

Mr Gloster said 4,184 providers were registered with Tusla at the end of last April, the majority of whom are operating within and inspected under regulations dating from 2016, in what he described as a "transformed" sector.

As to concerns that some may leave the sector he said: "The last thing we want to be doing is creating an environment that drives people away from that."

Regarding expectations for regulation, he said: "If it is based on absolute guarantees with no faults, a complete risk averse approach, then it will likely fail and remove the very aspiration of the policy which is care in a relationship-based home-from-home family life environment."