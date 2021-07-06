Over 80% of young people say mental health has been 'negatively impacted' by pandemic

More than 80% of young people say their mental health has been negatively impacted by the pandemic, but only 27% have sought help according to a new survey.

The research, carried out by local radio station Beat 102-103, was presented to the Oireachtas Sub-Committee on Mental Health.

The My So-Called Covid Life study, conducted by research company Spark, looked at how young people are coping with pandemic life and their fears for the future.

Beat CEO/programme director Gabrielle Cummins said over the last year, the station has noticed an increase in communication from young people, verbalising their mental health struggles.

Beat CEO/programme director Gabrielle Cummins (Oireachtas TV)

“The findings are grim. Eighty-three per cent of respondents said their mental health has been negatively impacted by the pandemic, but worryingly 73% who were affected mentally said they had yet to avail of any support services."

The survey also found seven out of 10 young people surveyed believe the Government does not understand their age group.

“They feel they are not being heard. The research indicates a clear disconnect between Government and this demographic," she said, adding that nearly a quarter of those surveyed either didn’t know who the current Taoiseach is, or thought it was Tanáiste Leo Varadkar.

When students were asked to describe their remote learning experience during lockdown, the four top emotions chosen by those taking part in the survey were bored, stressed, depressed and anxious.

Ms Cummins said they are using funding to create projects for young people to help them speak about the effects of lockdown restrictions.

“We have to communicate with them and inspire them to tell their stories in a positive way and give them uplifting support rather than bashing them,” she added.