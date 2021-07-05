Crews tackle fire at recycling plant in Belfast

A fire has broken out at a recycling plant in Belfast, with 46 firefighters deployed to tackle the blaze.

Crews from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are at the scene of the incident at Bailey Waste Ltd, Limestone Road, Belfast.

Large quantities of paper have caught fire, resulting in a large smoke cloud towering high above the local area.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

A statement said: “NIFRS are attending an incident at Bailey Waste Ltd, Limestone Road, Belfast.

“A large quantity of waste paper is on fire and creating a large smoke plume in the local area.

“NIFRS have asked residents in the Limestone Road, Glencollyer Street and Mileriver Street to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.

“There are currently six pumping appliances and one specialist appliance dealing with this incident.

“Crews have taken swift action to control the fire and to prevent fire spread to adjacent properties. A total of 46 NIFRS personnel are dealing with this incident.”

It is the second significant fire in Northern Ireland in as many days, after a business in Strabane erupted in flames on Sunday after being struck by lightning.

The fire service has confirmed that the blaze which gutted coffin-makers O’Doherty and Sons on Railway Street was caused by lightning during storms on Sunday.

At its height, 80 firefighters, 10 fire engines and four special appliances fought the blaze. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used jets and aerial appliances.