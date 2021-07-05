Sex and self-harm among most-read topics on Ireland's youth information site

Last year, there were over 2.3m visitors to spunout 
Last year, there were over 2.3 million visitors to the website which has been providing information to Ireland's teenagers and young people for some 16 years

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 21:35
Nicole Glennon

The effects of social media on mental health, what to do if your partner doesn’t want to have sex and how to care for self-harm wounds were the most-read pieces on Ireland’s youth information website last year.

Young people also turned to spunout.ie to ask how to apply for a student grant from SUSI, learn what their rights are when stopped, arrested, searched and/or detained by gardaí and to find out what the current Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland were at any given time.

The statistics were released ahead of the site's relaunch tomorrow which will see a new logo and redesign.

Kiki Martire, Director of spunout.ie, said young people come to the site to get information they can’t get at school, at home or from their friend group.

“We’re a trusted, non-judgemental resource and we need to keep evolving in pace with how this age group is evolving.” 

Ms Martire said the new rebrand and website has been “led by young people, for young people.” 

“Our site activity provides us with valuable and reliable data, of the observed behaviour of young people in Ireland, and should really be used to inform policy for the future. It’s a testament to the passion and skills of young people in Ireland today that they led the creation of this fresh new look for the spunout brand and improved our platform user experience, which places accessibility at the core.” 

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman and RTÉ 2Fm broadcaster Tara Stewart will be among the speakers at tomorrow’s launch.

