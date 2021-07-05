Sex and self-harm among most-read topics on Ireland's youth information site

The effects of social media on mental health, what to do if your partner doesn’t want to have sex and how to care for self-harm wounds were the most-read pieces on Ireland’s youth information website last year.

Young people also turned to spunout.ie to ask how to apply for a student grant from SUSI, learn what their rights are when stopped, arrested, searched and/or detained by gardaí and to find out what the current Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland were at any given time.