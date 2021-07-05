HSE investigates 'probable' cases of Delta variant in Co Meath

Public health doctors are now investigating “probable” cases of the Delta variant in Co Meath, the HSE has said.

Director of Public Health North East, Dr Augustine Pereira, said once the Delta variant gets into a community, "it spreads much easier than we have seen previously.”

Dr Pereira said they have seen an increase in cases in the Navan area in recent weeks, with 75% of those ill aged under-40 and “mostly unvaccinated”.

He warned that “a small number" of these people are "seriously ill.”

A free walk-in test centre is to open on Thursday at County Hall on Railway Street and will operate for three days.

Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East

“I am encouraging people in the Navan area, and especially anyone who is below the age of 40 who wouldn’t have had a vaccination yet to avail of this walk-in Covid-19 test centre,” Dr Pereira said.

Des O'Flynn, Chief Officer with Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation said: "The rise of the Delta variant is a worrying trend as it is much more transmissible than the original virus.

"While the rollout of vaccines is key in protecting people against the Covid-19, testing and, in particular, walk-in test centres remain an important part of the HSE's response to Covid-19.”

A further 365 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today, with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warning that in excess of 70% of all cases are now accounted for by the Delta variant.

“While this variant continues to present a threat, those of us who are fully vaccinated can have confidence in their vaccine and should feel comfortable meeting with other fully vaccinated people in all settings,” Dr Holohan said.

“Unfortunately, the Delta variant continues to present a risk to those of us who are unvaccinated or waiting for a second dose of vaccine – we need to continue to follow the public health advice, manage your contacts, avoid crowds, wear a mask, wash your hands and most importantly get your Covid-19 vaccine when it is offered to you.”