Will children be vaccinated against Covid-19? 

Vaccines are available in Ireland against a range of diseases which used to harm children. Questions are now growing about whether or not children will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

HSE chief Paul Reid said in recent days that the HSE is not currently looking at extending the vaccine to 12- to 16-year-olds, while several media reports indicated a growing clamour to cover this group ahead of the return to school, but questions remain about the potential benefits of including this group.

“My main reservation would be to echo the World Health Organisation; it is less urgent to vaccinate children here than to ensure that healthcare workers or elderly and vulnerable are vaccinated globally,” immunologist at the University of Limerick Dr Elizabeth Ryan said.

Are vaccines approved for children?

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 16. It is up to each EU country to decide whether to use the vaccine for this age cohort.

The EMA is also examining whether the Moderna vaccine is suitable for children.

Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) Professor Karina Butler said it was considering the ethical issues around vaccinating healthy teens, and recommendations for children with high-risk medical conditions or living with immunocompromised people.

There are 371,588 children aged between 13 and 18, according to the Central Statistics Office. And 548,693 aged between five and 12.

HPSC data shows in the last two weeks of June 5,089 people caught Covid-19, including 465 aged 13 to 18 and 660 aged five to 12.

Will children be vaccinated here?

Only teens aged 16 to 17 who are highly vulnerable to the virus including those with disabilities.

The HSE is waiting on advice from Niac as to whether this is needed.

Are other countries vaccinating children?

At least 15 EU states have approved Covid-19 vaccinations for children from 12 years.

France started with over-12s on June 14 and Italy with over-16s on June 3.

British children aged 12 to 15 with severe neuro-disabilities are vaccinated but expansion is expected this month.

American children over 12 are vaccinated.

What about the under 12s? Will they be vaccinated?

Maybe. Pifzer has started trials using modified vaccines in children aged six months old to 11 years.

NIAC advises: “Young children are less likely to transmit infection than adolescents or adults.”