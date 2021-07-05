Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing Waterford teen 

Jody is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of average build with blue eyes and sandy brown hair
Have you seen Jody Burns? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 16:35
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for over a week.

Jody Burns has been missing from the Tramore area of Waterford since Sunday, June 27.

It is believed Jody may have travelled to Galway City and is known to frequent that area.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jody, is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

