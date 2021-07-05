Witness appeal after three injured in single-car Donegal collision 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a collision that has left three people injured in Donegal.
Emergency services attended the scene of a single-car collision at Dunmore in Carrigan at around 7.05pm last night.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, and two passengers were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.
The road was closed earlier today to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination of the scene.
Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses and road users, including those who may have camera footage, that were travelling in the area between 6.55pm and 7.05pm, to come forward to gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 74 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.