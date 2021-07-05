House prices rising at fastest rate since 2017

House prices are currently rising at the fastest rate since 2017 as a result of strong demand and a “scarcity of homes for sale", a new report has found.

House prices nationally are now 11.1% higher than they were in June 2020, and are 11.3% higher in the southwest when compared to the same period last year, according to the latest residential market review from property advisors DNG.

The DNG National Price Gauge, which tracks residential property price movements at a national level, excluding Dublin, shows that the average price of a home now stands at €233,582 up from €210,258 in June 2020.

In the southwest, the average price of a resale property now stands at €266,844, up from €239,671 in June 2020.

In the first six months of the year alone, property prices increased by 7.9%.

Strong demand, coupled with a scarcity of homes for sale in the market, has served to drive up residential property prices across the country in the first half of 2021, the report found.

However, DNG forecasts that the current rate of price growth evident in the residential market will be temporary, and that the rate will start to ease back later in the year as demand settles.

Keith Lowe, chief executive of DNG, said the shutdown of the construction industry during the most recent lockdown had an impact on new home supply.

"In the second-hand market many older members of society have delayed moving home awaiting full vaccination and the confidence to move forward," he said.

"We have noticed that an increasing proportion of buyers are now seeking to buy in their home localities rather than in Dublin, as the prevalence of remote working increases."