Large fire breaks out in Tyrone after reports business premises hit by lightning

A large fire has broken out at a business premises in Strabane, Co Tyrone amid reports it was struck by lightning.

The blaze broke out on Sunday afternoon at O’Doherty and Sons Coffin and Casket manufacturers in Railway Street.

The PSNI have urged the public to avoid the area.

A statement said: “Police are advising the public that due to a fire on Railway Street in Strabane, they should avoid the area to allow emergency services to deal with the blaze.

“Our officers are at the scene, please follow their directions.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Michaela Boyle tweeted: “Massive fire in Strabane town centre twelve fire appliances in attendance, please avoid the Railway road area.

“Residents across this area of the town keep doors and windows closed. Please comply with the fire service and stay away from the area.”

Sinn Féin MLA for Foyle Martina Anderson shared a video of the incident on Twitter with the caption “Struck by lightning!”

No injuries have been reported.

A status yellow warning has been in place for 14 counties in the north of the country as heavy rain rolls in.