Large fire breaks out in Tyrone after reports business premises hit by lightning

The PSNI have urged the public to avoid the area.
Large fire breaks out in Tyrone after reports business premises hit by lightning

A status yellow warning has been in place for 14 counties in the north of the country as heavy rain rolls in. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA

Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 18:14
James Ward, PA

A large fire has broken out at a business premises in Strabane, Co Tyrone amid reports it was struck by lightning.

The blaze broke out on Sunday afternoon at O’Doherty and Sons Coffin and Casket manufacturers in Railway Street.

The PSNI have urged the public to avoid the area.

A statement said: “Police are advising the public that due to a fire on Railway Street in Strabane, they should avoid the area to allow emergency services to deal with the blaze.

“Our officers are at the scene, please follow their directions.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Michaela Boyle tweeted: “Massive fire in Strabane town centre twelve fire appliances in attendance, please avoid the Railway road area.

“Residents across this area of the town keep doors and windows closed. Please comply with the fire service and stay away from the area.”

Sinn Féin MLA for Foyle Martina Anderson shared a video of the incident on Twitter with the caption “Struck by lightning!”

No injuries have been reported.

A status yellow warning has been in place for 14 counties in the north of the country as heavy rain rolls in.

More in this section

Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger Irish second most likely to be targeted with scam calls in the EU
562 Covid cases confirmed as HSE chief says adult population could be vaccinated by end of August 562 Covid cases confirmed as HSE chief says adult population could be vaccinated by end of August
Belfast actor who was in Game Of Thrones scores top accountancy marks Belfast actor who was in Game Of Thrones scores top accountancy marks
fireplace: republic of irelandplace: northern ireland
Large fire breaks out in Tyrone after reports business premises hit by lightning

Department confirms one positive antigen test at pilot concert in Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices