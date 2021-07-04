'Scarcity of homes' has driven up prices over past six months, report finds

House prices are rising at a faster rate nationally than in Dublin, a new report has found, but prices outside the capital are rising from a much lower base.

As a result of strong price inflation in the housing market during the first six months of 2021, the inflation rate in the southwest of the country accelerated in the second quarter of this year.

The DNG National Price Gauge, which tracks residential property price movements at a national level, excluding Dublin, found house prices nationally are now 11.1% higher than they were in June 2020, and are 11.3% higher in the southwest when compared to the same time last year.

The average price of a house now stands at €233,582, up from €210,258 in June 2020, the report found.

In the southwest region, the average price of a resale property now stands at €266,844, up from €239,671 in June 2020.

In Dublin, inflation stands at 9.1% and the average price of a resale property now stands at €482,617, its highest level since the first quarter of 2009.

However, the report notes that residential property prices in the capital are still 33% below their previous peak level in 2006 but have effectively doubled (99%) since the market low point in 2012.

In the year to December 2020, the annual rate of house price inflation was running at 1.4% nationally.

However, strong demand, coupled with a scarcity of houses for sale in the market, has served to drive up prices in the first half of this year.

At a national level, analysis of the houses currently for sale indicates that there are approximately 35% fewer houses listed for sale now, compared to the same time last year, and 45% fewer than at the same point in 2019.

DNG forecasts that the current rate of price growth evident in the residential market will be a temporary phenomenon.

The growth rate will start to ease back later in the year, the property advisors said, as pent-up demand is satisfied and fewer exemptions to the Central Bank's rules are available to buyers from lending institutions.

PDNG’s director of research Paul Murgatroyd said the rate of inflation was “driven primarily by increased first-time buyer demand on foot of record levels of mortgage approvals”.

“The elevated level of demand in the current market is evident now because of the easing of the restrictions placed on the property sector and house hunters during the last lockdown,” he said.

"Buyers who had paused their property search during lockdown are now back in the market competing with those buyers with more recent loan approvals.”

Keith Lowe, chief executive of DNG, said the Covid-19 pandemic has been a "game-changer" for the housing market.

“Buyers have more savings and are more focused on making life-changing decisions than they were before the pandemic,” he said.

“An increasing number of ex-pats [emigrants] are also returning home and purchasing high-end properties as many can now work remotely. In addition, demand for holiday homes has increased noticeably since the start of the year, thus driving up prices in those regions.”