Department confirms one positive antigen test at pilot concert in Dublin

One person at yesterday's pilot festival in Dublin tested positive for Covid-19 using an antigen test however the result turned out to be false.

The concert-goer then took a PCR test that later returned a negative result for the virus.

They were the only person to test positive out of 3,500 who took an antigen test, ahead of the gig at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

This is according to figures released by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media that arranged the festival.

More than 4,000 people in total were tested for the coronavirus using rapid antigen testing, the department has said.

It was the fourth in a series of test concerts designed by the department to facilitate the return of live music and the arts.

Strict social distancing was in place as pods of up to six people were separated by metal barriers.

The concert was also the first pilot event organised by the department and was the first concert in 15 months at Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

Three companies were involved with the testing with the first testing staff setting up the festival.

The second company tested staff working on the day while the third company examined the more than 3,000 people in attendance.

Many revellers hailed the event as a "return to normality".