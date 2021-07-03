In pictures: Music fans rejoice at Dublin pilot festival 

Music fans in Ireland got another opportunity to enjoy live music this afternoon at a test pilot event at the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham, Co Dublin.

3,500 antigen-tested fans enjoyed the one-day event. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Music fans are pictured today at a Pilot Music Festival in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, which is being hosted by the Irish Museum of Modern Art. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

In one of the few live music performances this year, revellers enjoyed performances from Wyvern Lingo, Sharon Shannon, Wild Youth and Lyra.

Dublin's Gavin James headlined the test pilot event. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Dublin's Gavin James headlined the event with Limerick's Denise Chaila making an appearance too.

Tweeting before the event, the 061 singer said she was "planning on leaving 15 months of frustration, grief and longing on that stage".

3,500 tickets went on sale at the end of Jane and sold out within minutes.

The show marked a fourth in a series of test events facilitated by the Department of Tourism, Arts and Culture.