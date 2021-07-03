In pictures: Music fans rejoice at Dublin pilot festival 

Gavin James headlined the event with Denise Chaila, Wyvern Lingo, Sharon Shannon, Wild Youth and Lyra making an appearance
Music fans seized the opportunity to enjoy live music at a test pilot event organised in Dublin and headlined by Gavin Jame.  Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 22:46
Ciarán Sunderland

Music fans in Ireland got another opportunity to enjoy live music this afternoon at a test pilot event at the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham, Co Dublin. 

3,500 antigen-tested fans enjoyed the one-day event. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland
Music fans are pictured today at a Pilot Music Festival in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, which is being hosted by the Irish Museum of Modern Art. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland
In one of the few live music performances this year, revellers enjoyed performances from Wyvern Lingo, Sharon Shannon, Wild Youth and Lyra. 

Dublin's Gavin James headlined the test pilot event. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland
Dublin's Gavin James headlined the event with Limerick's Denise Chaila making an appearance too. 

Tweeting before the event, the 061 singer said she was "planning on leaving 15 months of frustration, grief and longing on that stage".

Artists taking part include Gavin James, Denise Chaila, Wild Youth, Shannon Shannon, Lyra, and Wyvern Lingo. The festival is the fourth in a series of pilot events supported by the Department of Tourism, Arts and Culture. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland
3,500 tickets went on sale at the end of Jane and sold out within minutes. 

The show marked a fourth in a series of test events facilitated by the Department of Tourism, Arts and Culture. 

Denise Chaila: 'I'm doing an exceptionally difficult thing in exceptionally dangerous territory'

