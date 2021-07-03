Police appeal over sexual assault in Belfast

Police appeal over sexual assault in Belfast

PSNI detectives have made an appeal for information about a sexual assault in east Belfast. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 21:19
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives investigating a report of a serious sexual assault which occurred in east Belfast on Thursday night have made a specific appeal for information.

It was reported that on Thursday at around 11:10pm, a woman was approached by an unknown male at Templemore Avenue, who then took her into Langtry Court, and sexually assaulted her.

He is described as being a white male of slim build, around 5’10” tall and had stubble on his face.

He wore a black puffa coat, black shorts, black Nike trainers and a black Under Armour baseball cap.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing investigation, we would like to speak with the driver of a dark coloured saloon car, that was parked at the entrance to Langtry Court between 11:45pm and 11:50pm.

“We believe the driver of this car may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for help tracing Galway man missing since Wednesday Gardaí appeal for help tracing Galway man missing since Wednesday
Taoiseach calls on public to be vigilant, warns of race between vaccines and variants Taoiseach calls on public to be vigilant, warns of race between vaccines and variants
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 17th June 2021 448 new cases confirmed as almost half of Irish adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19
assaultplace: northern ireland
Police appeal over sexual assault in Belfast

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin teenager

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices