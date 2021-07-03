Police appeal over sexual assault in Belfast

Detectives investigating a report of a serious sexual assault which occurred in east Belfast on Thursday night have made a specific appeal for information.
It was reported that on Thursday at around 11:10pm, a woman was approached by an unknown male at Templemore Avenue, who then took her into Langtry Court, and sexually assaulted her.
He is described as being a white male of slim build, around 5’10” tall and had stubble on his face.
He wore a black puffa coat, black shorts, black Nike trainers and a black Under Armour baseball cap.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing investigation, we would like to speak with the driver of a dark coloured saloon car, that was parked at the entrance to Langtry Court between 11:45pm and 11:50pm.
“We believe the driver of this car may be able to assist with our enquiries.”