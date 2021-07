Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in finding a teenager who is missing from Dublin.

17-year-old Jamie Walsh was last seen in Rathfarnham on Friday, June 25.

He is 5' 4" in height, of average build with green eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jamie, is asked to contact Rathfarnham Gardaí on 01 666 6500.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.