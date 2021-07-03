Taoiseach calls on public to be vigilant, warns of race between vaccines and variants

Ireland is facing a race between vaccines and variants, the Taoiseach has said, conceding the increasing number of Covid-19 cases has prompted a rethink on several aspects of the response.

Speaking in Cork on Saturday, Micheál Martin said people need to "be vigilant" and to refocus their personal behaviour in anticipation of the wider spread of the Delta variant.

His remarks came shortly before health authorities confirmed an additional 448 new cases of Covid-19 in the country.

New vaccination figures

New figures released earlier in the day show that 48% of Irish adults are now fully vaccinated, and over two-thirds of adults have had at least one dose.

Steps are now being taken to escalate the vaccine rollout, including the additional option of pharmacies vaccinating 18 to 35-year-olds.

When asked if he was concerned the demand for one-shot jabs at pharmacies could outstrip supply, Mr Martin said, “We want to see that now rolled out, and accelerated in line with the stocks we currently have in respect of Janssen.

“Of course there's potential for more but it's a matter that the HSE will reflect on and engage with.”

Added to the recent agreement with Romania to get their spare vaccines, Mr Martin said he has asked other EU and non-EU countries.

But he declined to go into any detail.

Instead, he said: “We've also reached out to others.

I'm not going to comment again until we can bring those to a conclusion.

He conceded the changing face of the pandemic had prompted a rethink on several aspects of the response, including the now-postponed reopening.

Vaccine passports change

It has also changed the government's thoughts on vaccine passports, though.

When last February, the government announced it was not going to look at vaccine passports, it said it was following advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Both organisations had, at the time, advised against the introduction of vaccine passports at this time.

And in May, the government finally ruled out their use altogether as a mechanism for access to domestic services.

But he told reporters today: “However the Delta variant has arrived on the scene, and that is causing a very significant increase in the volume of cases and so on.

“So, in the light of advice, we're now going to consider that, and work it through.”

Asked if he was worried, he replied: “We are concerned about it.

“And I'm concerned about it.

“But that said, we have significant numbers of the population vaccinated.

We're going to really accelerate that in the coming month.

“It is as I said last evening, last week, early in the week.”

He added: “It's a race between the vaccines and the virus, but there will be a wave.

“But I think it will be different in its impact to previous waves.

“As we've seen every phase of this is different to the previous phase and we learn lessons from the previous phases.

“We have far more of the population vaccinated now.

“I want to try and protect the progress we have made.”

And, while Mr Martin said there may be a rise in cases in the coming weeks, he does not anticipate that being such a significant spike as to result in a delay in the return of children to school in September.

“We’re fully on target (to re-open schools in September), but what the CMO has asked us, and has asked the HSE and Nphet, is to just have a look at everything again to do with all of the protocols we have in terms of education, to make sure that we can update it and improve it," he said.