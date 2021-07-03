Interim vaccine proof scheme for foreign travel launched in Northern Ireland

The full system will provide certification to an agreed UK-wide format and will be fully operational when the interim arrangements expire
Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann launched the interim vaccine proof scheme after some countries changed their rules on entry requirements. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 07:48
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has introduced interim arrangements to provide holidaymakers with short-term written confirmation of full vaccination.

The arrangements will be available for foreign travel up to and including July 19 for people visiting countries requiring proof of double dose Covid-19 vaccination.

The interim scheme has been introduced to assist holidaymakers travelling before a full certification system goes live later this month.

The full system will provide certification to an agreed UK-wide format and will be fully operational when the interim arrangements expire.

The application process for the interim documentation will include cross-checking with details given when vaccine appointments were booked.

NI Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I would like to thank all those who have worked so hard in developing this interim scheme at speed.

“It was required after unilateral action by some countries on entry requirements.

“I now look forward to the full vaccine certification system going live later this month.”

The full, internationally recognised vaccine certification system is currently being finalised and being subjected to cyber security checks.

The short-term interim arrangements have been introduced, after some countries decided to require vaccination proof ahead of the EU’s vaccine passport scheme becoming fully functional.

