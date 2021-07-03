Call for full public inquiry into 'appalling' number of nursing home deaths

A full public inquiry into deaths and care of residents in nursing homes during the Covid-19 pandemic must be established, the Dáil has heard.

Raising the "appalling" number of deaths in care homes since March 2020, opposition and government TDs have now called for a full investigation of the matter.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said "real concerns" had been raised for many months about "neglect" in some care homes because of the major challenges Covid presented.

"The Government must consider a full public inquiry that puts the families of the bereaved first and also survivors in nursing homes as well, and people who worked through all of that."

He said there were major staff shortages of between 50% and 80% in some nursing homes and residents did not get the care they needed, sometimes for days.

How could people have got the proper care when one considers what was happening? Phones were not answered. People were not able to see their loved ones die.

"They were not able to get information on what was happening. We all accept that it was harrowing.

"I do not apportion blame, what I am saying is that we need a full inquiry into it," he said.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd raised an Irish Examiner report detailing one patient, who died later, who said "he was not in a nursing home but on death row, because there were so many dead bodies being wheeled past the door of his room".

He said a public inquiry must be carried out into the "appalling" number of deaths in Dealgan House Nursing Home, Kilbrew nursing home, Ballynoe, Cahercalla, and Tara Winthrop Private Clinic.

"Those families suffered grievously as a result of the care they did not get and they are concerned," the Louth TD told the Dáil.

Acknowledging the 5,000 people who have passed away during the pandemic, Fianna Fáil's Cormac Devlin said everyone has been "struck by the sense of sadness and anger at conditions in some of the nursing homes".

This was echoed by Social Democrat co-leader Róisín Shortall who said the stories coming out of nursing homes were devastating.

An inquiry is needed, but we know the key things that need to be done urgently and we need action on those.

"The introduction of statutory staff-resident ratios in nursing homes needs to happen very quickly.

"It is shocking that they do not exist.

"Obviously, the Health Information and Quality Authority, Hiqa, needs to be given greater powers as a regulator. Those two things should happen, urgently," she said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly did not address the issue in the Dáil, but said he would follow up with deputies.