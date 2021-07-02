512 Covid-19 cases confirmed as State sees 'significant acceleration' of vaccine rollout 

The Department of Health has reported a further 512 Covid-19 cases.

There are currently 46 people hospitalised with the virus, of which 14 are in intensive care.

Yesterday saw the country's Covid-19 death toll reach 5,000 fatalities.

Ireland to buy 1m unwanted vaccines from Romania

Due to slow vaccine uptake in Romania, it has stopped importing vaccines and began sending unwanted doses to Denmark earlier this week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has approached all EU member states about purchasing unwanted or unused vaccine supplies in order to increase supply in the state, however, the deal with Romania is the first to be agreed.

It is expected Ireland will receive around 700,000 Pfizer vaccines and 300,000 Moderna vaccines.

Vaccinations open for those aged 18-34

The Health Minister announced this morning that those aged between 18 and 34 years can choose to receive the Johnson & Johnson jab or the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In an attempt to speed up the vaccination rollout, adults under 34 years will have the option to choose between the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) or the viral vector vaccines (J&J/Janssen and AstraZeneca).

Stephen Donnelly says this will allow the age category to receive their vaccines up to two months earlier than expected.

Significant acceleration of our vaccine programme:



* 18-34-year-olds can begin to access Janssen vaccine in pharmacies from Monday. pic.twitter.com/Yhu5k7c4Xc — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 2, 2021

The vaccine rollout among this age group will run on a two-track system running through pharmacies and through the vaccine portal.

From next Monday, July 5, around 750 pharmacies around the country will begin administering the J&J vaccine to those in the 18-34 age group who have registered with their local pharmacy.

An estimated 205,000 to 210,000 J&J vaccines will arrive throughout July, with more arriving next month.

From July 12, the 18-34 cohort will be able to go to the online portal to register for the viral vector vaccines.

Fourth wave of Covid-19 inevitable

A fourth wave of Covid-19 can no longer be stopped, public health officials have warned.

CMO Dr Tony Holohan said we are now in a race against time to get people vaccinated, but even the most optimistic modelling sets out “very significant transmission” in the coming weeks with new cases, hospitalisations, and deaths peaking in September.

A tightening of restrictions, while currently unlikely, cannot be ruled out if hospitals come under the same pressure as they did at the start of the year, Dr Holohan added.

The Republic of Ireland has the fourth highest 14-day incidence rate in the EU behind Cyprus, Portugal and Spain.

Buncrana in Donegal has the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country.

The local electoral area's 14-day rate is 608 - which is over six times the national average.

The second highest is Dungarvan in Waterford at 600, and Carndonagh, also in Donegal, is the next worst with a rate of 489.

Areas of Limerick and Dublin also have high incidence rates.