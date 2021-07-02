'Dark cloud' of Delta poised to be dominant strain across Europe 

The Delta variant, first identified in India, had been labelled a "dark cloud" by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan last month.

Now, it is poised to become dominant across Europe.

Dr Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s European director, said on Thursday that the conditions needed for a deadly new wave were now in place, with the number of new cases rising by 10% last week.

Meanwhile, Dr Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, last week estimated the Delta variant will represent 90% of all Covid cases in Europe by the end of August.

In the Republic, the variant now accounts for about 70% of new cases, up from 55% of cases at the end of last week, according to Dr Cillian De Gascun from the National Virus Reference Laboratory.

'Issues in a number of countries'

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said while overall the incidence of Covid-19 remains low across Europe in general, there are “issues in a number of countries”.

Looking at the UK, where 97% of cases are Delta, they’ve seen a 70% increase in cases week on week.

In Portugal, 60% of cases there are Delta, and they’ve seen a 47% increase in cases week on week. They reported the highest number of new cases today since February,” Dr Glynn told a briefing on Thursday night.

“Similarly, a very significant increase in Cyprus and Israel, which has a very high vaccination uptake. They reported their highest daily case count in over three months.”

On Tuesday, French health minister Olivier Veran said the Delta variant was gaining traction in the country, representing about 20% of new Covid cases, up from the previous week’s estimate of it representing 9%-10% of cases.

Germany’s public health body, the Robert Koch Institute, announced this week that the Delta variant accounted for about 36% of the cases in the week of June 15-20, more than doubling in a week.

Figures from Public Health England, published on Friday, show a total of 161,981 confirmed and probable cases of Delta variant have now been identified in the UK – up by 50,824 on the previous week.

Of the 161,981 cases, 148,538 have been in England, 10,185 in Scotland, 1,749 in Wales and 1,509 in Northern Ireland.

4,000 new cases in Scotland

On Thursday, Scotland recorded more than 4,000 new cases, its highest ever daily case count.

Its seven-day incidence rate is 375 per 100,000 population and its test positivity is more than 10%.

These figures show it is not just Ireland that is concerned by this variant of concern, Dr Glynn said.

“[Scotland] were in a position similar to ourselves in mid-May with about nine hospitalisations on average per day, and that’s now 35 hospitalisations per day,” he added.

“Their pessimistic modelling scenario is suggesting they could have over 100,000 cases a week in the middle of July and that’s in a country that has 86% of adults with one dose of vaccination, and 60% of adults fully vaccinated.”