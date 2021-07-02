Michael O'Leary: Why is Ireland ‘paddy last’ on EU Covid certs?

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to explain why Ireland is ‘paddy last’ when it comes to implementing the EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) system.

The certificates, which aim to facilitate free travel within the EU, became available to most EU citizens yesterday evening. However, Irish adults will not be able to avail of these so-called ‘Covid passports’ until July 19.

In a scathing open letter addressed to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, Michael O’Leary says there is “no justification” for further delays or restrictions on the return of EU travel for the 1.5 million people in Ireland who are fully vaccinated, or the 200 million-plus EU citizens who are fully vaccinated.

“As a result of Government ineptitude, Ryanair now has to refuse travel to passengers from all other EU States who are fully vaccinated and in possession of a valid EU Digital COVID Certificate,” he wrote.

This is discriminatory and unjustified and has no “medical or public health basis,” he added.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has come under fire

"We have also received reports of Irish passengers arriving into this state without a DCC (fully vaccinated) being unjustly threatened with mandatory quarantine.

"Please explain why Irish Borderforce today appear to be completely unaware of what the EU COVID Certificate looks like? What have you been doing for the last six weeks since the DCC was first announced?”

The government’s ongoing mismanagement of air transport is doing “untold damage” to the country’s tourism industry and the economy, O’Leary said.

Signing off, the Ryanair chief called on the Minister for Transport to confirm he will "finally act" and switch on the EU Covid Cert for fully-vaccinated Irish and EU citizens.

"Since they are all fully vaccinated, they pose no threat or risk to Nphet's 'variant scariant' lockdown narrative," Mr O'Leary concluded.

Yesterday, Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said Irish tourism was at a "huge disadvantage" and had become the “laughing stock” of the EU.

Mr Wilson said Ireland continues to be an outlier in Europe and questioned why the State lags behind our European counterparts "at every turn."

“Rapid antigen testing is readily accepted across Europe, making it easier for families to travel this summer, but Nphet continues to ignore this data and rejects their use without reasonable justification."