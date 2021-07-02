Ireland to buy one million unwanted vaccines from Romania

Ireland has agreed on a deal to buy one million vaccines from Romania.

The eastern European country has stopped importing vaccines due to slow uptake amongst its citizens. Earlier this week, the country began sending unwanted doses to Denmark.

The Irish Examiner understands Taoiseach Micheál Martin has approached all EU member states about purchasing unwanted or unused vaccine supplies in order to increase supply in the state, however, the deal with Romania is the first to be agreed.

The shipment is expected to be made up of around 700,000 Pfizer vaccines and 300,000 Moderna vaccines.

Logistics are yet to be worked out.

"The Taoiseach has consistently been making every effort and working with his counterparts across Europe to increase the number of vaccines made available to Ireland," a government spokesman said.

“As part of this process the Taoiseach had a good discussion this morning with his EU counterpart, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and they agreed in principle to the purchase of one million vaccines.

“This process is continuing and is yet to be completed."

The Taoiseach will continue to work with government colleagues to expedite the vaccine programme, including discussions with the European Commission and with Member States, particularly those who may have potential surpluses, the spokesperson added.

Vaccine hesitancy, thought to be spreading amid entrenched distrust in state institutions, misinformation campaigns and weak vaccine education, has led to Romania missing its goal to vaccinate 5 million people by the end of May. Just over a fifth of the adult population is inoculated.

- Additional reporting Reuters