Pharma company gets approval to sell at-home Covid nasal test kit

A Swiss pharmaceutical company has been given approval to sell at-home Covid nasal tests.

Roche said today it has obtained a CE mark to sell the kits in countries that accept the administrative marking, which includes Ireland.

The test kits will be sold in packs of five through pharmacies and other locations.

Roche has said the antigen test provides “quick and reliable” results adding that it can play a role in society returning to normal.

“Individuals can perform the test at home using a nasal swab without special training or the supervision of a healthcare worker, the company said in a statement.

“The test provides results in as little as 15 minutes and can help people to conveniently check if they are likely to be infectious from the comfort of their home.”

The HSE uses PCR tests for suspected Covid patients and says it is more reliable than an antigen test. However, an antigen test does not need to go to a lab so it delivers quicker results.

Finbarr Kenny, Roche Diagnostics Director of Ireland, hailed the test as easy to use.

“Our new nasal antigen self-test provides results in 15 minutes and has the added advantage of only requiring a sample from the lower part of both nostrils - making it relatively easy and less uncomfortable to perform,” he said.

“The clinical performance of the test was measured by head-to-head comparison with our PCR test. With sensitivity between 86 and 91%, the self-test provides a quick and reliable result indicating if a person is currently infectious with Covid-19.

"As we navigate the careful road to recovery from this pandemic, PCR and rapid antigen (lateral flow) testing for Covid-19 can both play a critical role in helping to allow normal activities to resume safely and with confidence.”

The company said in a statement that an early version of the test has already been available in some European markets.

With the CE mark, the company said the SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test Nasal for rapid self-testing of Covid-19 test “has received official approval following the traditional registration pathway and can now also be used in markets that have not established regulatory exemption pathways”.

A CE marking signifies that a product sold in the EEA has been assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements.

Last month, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan was criticised for his position on antigen testing.

Dr Holohan “urged caution” regarding the use of such testing in any situations other than where Covid-19 is highly prevalent.

At a later Oireachtas committee, he conceded that it would be a “good idea” to run a pilot programme of rapid antigen testing for people boarding international flights.